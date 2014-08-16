BERLIN Aug 16 Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko agreed in a phone call
on Saturday that deliveries of weapons to separatists in Ukraine
must stop and a ceasefire must be agreed, a spokesman for the
German government said.
"The subject of the discussion was, above all, the reports
confirmed by the separatists about the delivery of tanks from
Russia and the reinforcement by fighters trained on Russian
soil," Steffen Seibert said, adding that Merkel expected Moscow
to take a position on these reports and the separatists'
comments.
"They agreed that these deliveries of weapons must finally
stop and that a ceasefire must be agreed," he added.
A separatist leader said in a video released on Saturday
that the rebels were receiving reinforcements of fighters
trained in Russia and new armoured vehicles.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)