(Adds U.S. comment in paragraphs 9-10)
BERLIN Oct 31 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone that Sunday's
planned elections in eastern Ukraine were illegitimate and would
not be recognised by European leaders, a Berlin government
spokesman said on Friday.
Merkel and Putin held a joint telephone conversation with
French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko, Merkel's spokesman Georg Streiter said at a
government news conference.
He said in the call there were diverging opinions on
Sunday's "so-called elections" in the self-proclaimed people's
republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
"Merkel and Hollande underlined that there can only be a
ballot in line with Ukrainian law," he said, adding that the
vote would violate an agreement endorsed by Russia and further
complicate efforts to end the crisis in eastern Ukraine.
"The German government will not recognise these illegitimate
elections," Merkel's spokesman said. European leaders were
united on this issue and had agreed on this at a summit last
week in Brussels.
Over 3,700 people have been killed in fighting in eastern
Ukraine, where pro-Moscow rebels seek union with Russia. A
ceasefire has been in force since September but there have been
isolated flareups of fighting.
A 12-point protocol, issued after talks in early September
in the Belarussian capital of Minsk involving Russia, Ukraine,
the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe and
separatist leaders, foresees the holding of "early local
elections" in the east in accordance with Ukrainian legislation.
The Ukrainian leadership sees this as part of efforts to
de-centralise power in the east to give people there greater say
in running their own affairs - a strategy aimed at blunting
calls for autonomy. It wants to hold these elections in
December.
U.S. CAUTIONS RUSSIA OVER TROOPS
In Washington, a spokeswoman for the White House National
Security Council said the United States would not recognise any
results from the vote.
"We also caution Russia against using any such illegitimate
vote as a pretext to insert additional troops and military
equipment into Ukraine, particularly in light of recent
indications that the Russian military is moving forces back to
the border along separatist-controlled areas of eastern
Ukraine," spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan added in a statement.
Sunday's separatist poll is aimed at electing leaders and a
parliament in a self-proclaimed autonomous republic.
Though Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last
Tuesday that Moscow would recognise the results of the rebel
vote, the Kremlin made no mention of the ballot in its account
of the four-way phone-in on Friday.
"The Russian side speaks out in favour of establishing a
sustainable dialogue between the central Ukrainian authorities
and the representatives of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions
which, beyond any doubt, would contribute to an overall
stabilisation of the situation," it said in a statement.
Poroshenko on his website said that he, Merkel and Hollande
had expressed a "clear, general position" not to recognise
Sunday's election and had "called on Russia also not to
recognise these elections".
Speaking to a group of Western journalists on Friday,
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin denounced "totally
fake, unlawful elections with people trying to elect so-called
presidents of Donetsk and Luhansk and a so-called parliament."
"Russia must discourage the terrorists from carrying out
these elections it will be yet another step towards a 'frozen
conflict' which is what we have to prevent there," he said.
He said Kiev was committed to elections of local officials
in the east with which a plan for de-centralisation could be
worked out. "But they should be clear local elections according
to Ukrainian legislation," Klimkin said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Additional reporting by
Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow and Richard Balmforth in Kiev;
Editing by Ralph Boulton and Ken Wills)