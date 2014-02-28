BERLIN Feb 28 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
discussed her concern about a destabilisation of Ukraine in a
call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, stressing
any steps that might lead to an escalation of the crisis must be
avoided, her office said.
"She also urged restraint over Crimea," her spokesman
Steffen Seibert said in a statement.
The Kremlin said in an earlier statement that Putin had said
there must be no further escalation of violence in Ukraine in
phone calls with Merkel as well as with British Prime Minister
David Cameron and the president of the European Council.
Ukraine's interim government said on Friday that Russian
forces had seized control of two airports in the Crimean
peninsula, the last major bastion of resistance to the toppling
of Moscow-backed leader Viktor Yanukovich.
Merkel on Friday also called Ukraine's new Prime Minister
Arseny Yatseniuk to pledge her support.