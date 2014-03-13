BERLIN, March 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday that Russia risked "massive" political and
economic damage if it refused to change course on Ukraine.
"Ladies and gentlemen, if Russia continues on its course of
the past weeks, it will not only be a catastrophe for Ukraine,"
she said in a speech in parliament, using her strongest rhetoric
since the start of the crisis.
"We would not only see it, also as neighbours of Russia, as
a threat. And it would not only change the European Union's
relationship with Russia. No, this would also cause massive
damage to Russia, economically and politically."