BRUSSELS, March 4 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel warned Russia on Wednesday that any serious violation of
the current ceasefire in east Ukraine - which she described as
"fragile" - would prompt Europe to impose further sanctions on
Moscow for supporting the separatists.
"So far we've got a fragile ceasefire which needs to be
stablised," Merkel told reporters in Brussels.
"But if the Minsk agreement is seriously violated, European
leaders and the (European) Commission stand ready to prepare and
impose further sanctions," she said at a news conference with
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
