BERLIN Oct 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday that planned talks with Russian President
Vladimir Putin at this week's EU-Asia summit in Milan would
include a range of issues related to Ukraine from the gas
dispute to the ceasefire agreement.
"There are plans for such talks with the Russian president.
The whole range of issues related to Ukraine - such as gas but
also the Minsk agreement - will be on the agenda," Merkel told a
news conference, adding that she expected a frank exchange.
The Kremlin said earlier on Wednesday that Putin could meet
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko together with Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande during the summit of European
Union and Asian leaders in Milan on Oct. 16-17.
September's accord in Minsk between Kiev, Moscow and
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine secured an immediate
ceasefire and established 12 points to create conditions for
lasting peace, including the withdrawal of foreign fighters.
