KIEV May 22 Ukraine's largest steel company,
Metinvest, said on Friday one worker had been killed and two
wounded after its Avdiyivka coke plant in east Ukraine was hit
by heavy shelling, damaging the factory's equipment and
transport infrastructure.
Avdiyivka, one of the largest coke plants in Europe, is on
territory controlled by government forces, but it lies close to
the frontline and the Ukrainian military have accused
separatists of attacks there since the ceasefire came into force
in February.
"This was the heaviest shelling since the declaration of the
ceasefire," Metinvest said in a statement on Friday.
As a result of Thursday's attack the plant is not able to
ship out finished products or receive supplies of raw materials
and production has fallen, it said.
Avdiyivka produces 40 percent of Ukraine's coke and any
production outages or supply issues will threaten output at the
country's steel plants, including two of the largest, which are
in Mariupol, a strategic port city in the south-east.
In March, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk accused
separatists of trying to destabilise Mariupol, where Russian and
Ukrainian sympathisers live side by side, by disrupting supplies
to its steel plants from Avdiyivka, around 100 km (70 miles) to
the north.
Metinvest did not say how much production had fallen in
total due to the latest attack or when output could be restored.
"Due to the destruction of the mechanical repair shop
carrying out reconstruction work is extremely difficult," it
said.
