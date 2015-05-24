UPDATE 1-Bayer to sell Liberty crop protection brands to get Monsanto deal passed
KIEV May 24 Ukraine's largest steel company, Metinvest, said all production had been halted at its Avdiyivka coke plant in east Ukraine, after the factory was hit by a further round of heavy shelling on Saturday.
"This is the second powerful bombardment in the past few days ... The business has been stopped as a matter of urgency. coke production is halted. As soon as the situation stabilises, work to restore power supply to the factory will begin," Metinvest said in a statement on its website on Sunday.
On Thursday, one worker was killed and two wounded in what Metinvest described as the heaviest shelling of the plant since the declaration of a Ukraine ceasefire in mid-February.
Reporting by Alessandra Prentice
