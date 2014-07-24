MOSCOW, July 24 Ukraine's largest steelmaker
Metinvest said its Avdiivka coke plant had resumed
working at full capacity after being hit by artillery fire and
warned of the economic risks posed by the conflict in the
country's east.
Pro-Russian rebels have been fighting government forces
since April when they set up separatist republics in Donetsk and
Luhansk, heavily industrialised regions that together account
for nearly 18 percent of Ukrainian gross domestic product (GDP).
"I can say without exaggeration that the combat operations
have threatened not only the Avdiivka coke plant but also the
entire Ukrainian economy," Avdiivka Chief Executive Musa
Magomedov said in an online statement.
Avdiivka, which produces 40 percent of Ukraine's coke - a
key ingredient in steelmaking - was hit by shelling late on
Monday, forcing it to halve output, as Ukrainian forces pressed
their military campaign against the separatists.
Metinvest said coke production had returned to a normal
level of around 7,200 tonnes per day, although the facility was
still experiencing problems with water and electricity supply.
Magomedov warned that the plant and Avdiivka itself, a town
of over 37,000 people, remain in significant danger.
"One random strike, one shell and the town of Avdiivka could
disappear," he said. "Unfortunately this is also true for many
other communities near industrial facilities in the zone of the
anti-terrorist operation."
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by David Holmes)