KIEV Dec 1 Ukraine's largest metals and mining group Metinvest reported on Monday a 14 percent fall in nine-month revenue to$8.5 billion, after it warned it faced severe losses due to months of fighting in the country's industrial heartland.

The conflict between government troops and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine has forced several of Metinvest's plants to close or cut capacity significantly since August because of blocked railway lines and damage from artillery fire.

The company, which did not report a figure for net profit or loss for the period, attributed the nine-month fall in revenue in part to a 15 percent year-on-year drop in metals output due to logistical and supply issues at some of its eastern plants.

"The drop in output in Q3 2014, in particular since the end of July, was due to raw material supply constraints at Azovstal and Ilyich Steel, caused by damage to railway infrastructure during the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the shutdown of production at Yenakiieve Steel as of 13 August 2014," it said in a statement.

Adjusted earnings rose 13 percent to $2.0 billion primarily due to the sharp devaluation of Ukraine's hryvnia currency, which contributed $1.0 billion, the company said.

The conflict has closed steel plants and coal mines and destroyed infrastructure in Luhansk and Donetsk, regions that once accounted for a sixth of Ukraine's economy and a quarter of industrial output in what is the second-largest economy in the former Soviet Union.

Metinvest, which is part of the empire of Ukraine's richest businessman, Rinat Akhmetov, said third-quarter metal product output fell 40 percent compared with the previous quarter.

The company also said it had completed debt exchange offer for outstanding $500 million 2015 notes, with a combination of issuing new US dollar denominated guaranteed notes and a 25 percent cash consideration. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and William Hardy)