MOSCOW, April 10 German retailer Metro
said on Thursday it had temporarily shut its two cash-and-carry
stores in Crimea, now annexed by Russia.
"The two Crimean stores have been closed for internal
reasons. We plan to re-open the stores in the next week," said
Olesya Olenytska, a spokeswoman for Metro Cash & Carry Ukraine.
The company declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the
move but analysts said it most likely closed the stores in order
to bring its operations in Crimea into conformity with Russian
regulations.
Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, which Kiev, the
United States and European Union do not acknowledge, has
triggered the worst stand-off with the West since the Cold War
and has worried companies with assets in the region as it is
unclear how the crises may affect their business.
U.S. fast-food chain McDonald's Corp said last week
that it had closed its three restaurants in Crimea while
"evaluating potential business and regulatory implications" of
the situation.
Metro's Ukrainian unit has two stores in Crimea - one in
Sevastopol and one in Simferopol - out of a total of 33 in
Ukraine. The unit sources more than 90 percent of goods from
Ukrainian producers, importers and distributors.
