AMSTERDAM, July 3 The Dutch government is
seeking U.N. support to set up a tribunal to identify and try
those responsible for shooting down a Malaysia Airlines plane
over territory held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern
Ukraine a year ago, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.
Rutte said a U.N. tribunal would give "the best guarantee of
cooperation from all countries" in seeking justice for the
families of 298 victims, most of whom were Dutch passengers
aboard flight MH17.
Rutte's comments confirmed a report by Reuters last month
that the Netherlands was seeking to establish such a
tribunal.
