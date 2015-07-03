AMSTERDAM, July 3 The Dutch government is seeking U.N. support to set up a tribunal to identify and try those responsible for shooting down a Malaysia Airlines plane over territory held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine a year ago, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

Rutte said a U.N. tribunal would give "the best guarantee of cooperation from all countries" in seeking justice for the families of 298 victims, most of whom were Dutch passengers aboard flight MH17.

Rutte's comments confirmed a report by Reuters last month that the Netherlands was seeking to establish such a tribunal. (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)