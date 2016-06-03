AMSTERDAM, June 3 Prosecutors conducting the
criminal investigation into the downing of flight MH17 over
eastern Ukraine two years ago said on Friday it was at "a very
advanced stage" and that they would present their conclusions
after the summer.
In a statement, prosecutors said they had made "several
requests" for legal assistance from countries involved in the
case, but were still waiting for information from Russia about
the Buk missile that is believed to have brought down, killing
298 people.
The investigation is being carried out by a joint
investigation team involving officials from Australia, Malaysia,
Belgium and Ukraine and led by the Netherlands, from where two
thirds of the flight's passengers came.
