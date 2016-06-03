AMSTERDAM, June 3 Prosecutors conducting the criminal investigation into the downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine two years ago said on Friday it was at "a very advanced stage" and that they would present their conclusions after the summer.

In a statement, prosecutors said they had made "several requests" for legal assistance from countries involved in the case, but were still waiting for information from Russia about the Buk missile that is believed to have brought down, killing 298 people.

The investigation is being carried out by a joint investigation team involving officials from Australia, Malaysia, Belgium and Ukraine and led by the Netherlands, from where two thirds of the flight's passengers came. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Andrew Roche)