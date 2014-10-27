AMSTERDAM Oct 27 Dutch prosecutors
investigating the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 believe
the aircraft might have been shot down from the air but that a
ground-to-air missile attack is more likely, a senior prosecutor
said in a German media interview.
The Russian government has always said it has radar imagery
proving the fully laden Boeing 777 was shot down by a Ukrainian
military aircraft flying in its vicinity, but Western officials
have never publicly accepted this scenario.
In an interview published by German newsmagazine Der Spiegel
on Monday, prosecutor Fred Westerbeke said the Dutch would ask
Moscow to provide the information that had led them to believe a
Ukrainian aircraft was nearby.
"Based on the information available, a shooting-down by a
ground-to-air missile is the most likely scenario, but we aren't
closing our eyes to the possibility that it could have happened
differently," Der Spiegel quoted him as saying.
"We are preparing a request to Moscow for information ...
including the radar data with which the Russians wanted to prove
that a Ukrainian military jet was nearby," he added.
In the days after the crash, the United States said it had
evidence proving that the aircraft was brought down by a
ground-to-air missile fired by Russian-backed forces occupying
the area in eastern Ukraine where its wreckage now lies.
An interim report issued by the Dutch Safety Board, which
investigates air crashes, listed several passenger jets in
flight MH17's vicinity, but no military aircraft that would have
been capable of shooting it down.
The fully loaded Boeing 777 airliner crashed over eastern
Ukraine on July 17, killing all 298 people on board, more than
two-thirds of whom were Dutch citizens.
Dutch authorities leading the international investigation of
the crash have come under fierce criticism in the Netherlands in
recent weeks from relatives of victims and lawmakers who say not
enough progress has been made in identifying the perpetrators.
