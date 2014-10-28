AMSTERDAM Oct 28 Dutch prosecutors are still
awaiting U.S. intelligence reports on the crash of Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH17 but American laws on passing on such
information to criminal investigations are complicating the
process, the Dutch government said on Tuesday.
The Dutch have the lead role in investigating the downing of
the Boeing 777 aircraft, which crashed over rebel-held territory
in eastern Ukraine in July with the loss of all 298 people
aboard, two thirds of them Dutch.
With the crash site too dangerous to access due to fighting,
they have been relying mostly on publicly available information
to carry out a remote investigation.
The U.S. and Russian governments have both said who they
believe was behind the aircraft's downing, each citing
intelligence information that is not publicly available.
The United States said its satellite imagery proved it was
shot down with a ground-to-air missile by Russian-backed rebels.
Russian says a Ukrainian military aircraft downed it.
"It is desireable for prosecutors to receive further
information from the U.S. in connection with the criminal
investigation," the government said in a letter to Parliament.
Lawmakers had asked whether the United States had provided
imagery from the 10 minutes before and after the crash. Only the
latter were referred to in an interim air crash inspection
report published last month.
"In the American legal system it is juridically complicated
to pass intelligence information to the criminal justice
system," the letter said.
It added that the government was sure the information would
come.
Prosecutors have also said they plan to ask Russian
authorities for radar data supposedly in Russian possession that
shows a Ukrainian fighter was in the vicnity of the airliner,
German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Monday.
Last month's interim report by the Dutch Safety Board, which
investigates air crashes, said there were several civilian
airliners flying nearby but no military aircraft that would have
been capable of shooting it down.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, Editing by Angus MacSwan)