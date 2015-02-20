AMSTERDAM Feb 20 International investigators
looking into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over
Ukraine last July met for their first joint consultation this
week, examining cracks and impact patterns on the jet's
fuselage, Dutch officials said on Friday.
The Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur
with 298 passengers and crew aboard when it crashed with no
prior warning over the front lines of Ukraine's conflict between
Moscow-backed separatist and Kiev government forces.
Parts of the aircraft were brought to the Netherlands late
last year because heavy fighting between pro-Russian separatist
rebels and Ukrainian government forces had for months prevented
safe inspection of the crash site in the country's east.
The United States has said rebels downed the airliner with a
ground-to-air missile, while Russia says Ukrainian government
forces shot it down from the air.
"In the past week the (team) conducted several
investigations of the wreckage, including the fractures, failure
mechanisms and impact patterns," the Dutch Safety Board said in
a statement.
Investigators will soon begin a three-dimensional
reconstruction of parts of the aircraft at the Dutch air force
base where the wreckage is stored, the Board said, adding that
relatives of victims would be able to visit in early March.
In an initial report, Dutch investigators assessed that the
airliner's fuselage was pierced by "high energy objects" - which
could have come from the ground or the air. Prosecutors have
said they are open to both possibilities but think it more
likely the aircraft was shot down from the ground.
The Netherlands is leading the criminal and air safety
investigations into the disaster, since more than two thirds the
victims were Dutch. Investigators from Ukraine, Malaysia,
Australia, Britain, Belgium and Germany are also taking part.
A spokesman said the safety board's draft report into the
circumstances of the MH17 crash would probably be ready after
the summer, at which point the other countries involved could
make their own submissions.
But the Dutch team will be under no obligation to change its
report even if another country's authorities disagreed radically
with its conclusions, the spokesman said.
