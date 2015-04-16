By Toby Sterling
THE HAGUE, April 16 The Dutch government said on
Thursday that, with nearly all of the victims of Malaysia
Airlines flight MH17 identified, efforts had shifted
to finding those responsible for shooting the plane down as it
crossed Ukraine last July.
Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said, after meeting
counterparts from Malaysia, Ukraine and Australia on the
sidelines of a cyber-security conference in The Hague, that
there was agreement on pushing ahead with justice.
"Now that we're very far with repatriation (of the victims'
remains), investigation and prosecution are becoming more
central," Koenders said in a statement.
"The ministers believe that prosecution is not only
important for the countries with victims onboard. Civil aviation
is vulnerable and every safety violation is a concern shared
worldwide."
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down over rebel-held
territory in eastern Ukraine on July 17, and all 298 aboard were
killed.
Forensics laboratories in the Netherlands have identified
remains of 296 victims and recovered large parts of the wreckage
for the investigation.
Prosecutors are testing the theory that the plane was shot
down by a surface-to-air BUK missile fired from an area held by
pro-Russian forces.
Because two-thirds of the victims were Dutch citizens, the
Netherlands is leading several post-crash investigations.
