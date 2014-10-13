By Gabriela Baczynska
| HRABOVE, Ukraine
HRABOVE, Ukraine Oct 13 Four Dutch police
experts visited the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17
on Monday to help recover belongings and human remains despite
fighting nearby in east Ukraine.
The experts were on hand to advise a Ukrainian Emergencies
Ministry team combing the wreckage in the fields where the plane
was brought down on July 17, killing all 298 passengers and
crew, a Reuters correspondent on the scene said.
Two-thirds of the victims were Dutch nationals.
As smoke rose from above trees about five km (three miles)
away, despite a ceasefire, the team collected items including
books, toothpaste, playing cards, a plastic watch and a stick of
antiperspirant but many were too badly burned to identify.
Dutch forensics teams in the Netherlands have identified 272
victims of the crash, but there are still believed to be remains
in the area.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he was
furious that Dutch investigators had been unable to finish work
in the area because of fighting between pro-Russian separatists
and Ukrainian government forces.
A ceasefire has been in force since Sept. 5 in the conflict
that has killed more than 3,500 people but fighting has
continued sporadically in some areas.
The aircraft, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala
Lumpur, is widely believed to have been hit by a surface-to-air
missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian separatists.
Kiev blames the incident on the rebels and accuses Moscow of
arming them. The rebels and Moscow deny the accusations.
(Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Thomas Grove)