AMSTERDAM Nov 6 Accident investigators looking
into the July crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane in eastern
Ukraine said on Thursday they would probably hire local
contractors to collect wreckage still beyond their reach because
of a continuing pro-Russian insurrection.
The crash of flight MH17 as it flew over the conflict zone
stirred angry mutual accusation between Moscow and the West over
who was responsible. Investigators have had little access to the
site which is under rebel control.
The Dutch Safety Board said Dutch officials would go to the
crash site to help with an operation that could begin in days. A
recent mission to repatriate body parts and belongings of the
298 victims involved local emergency services.
Kiev accuses pro-Russian separatists of shooting down the
plane. Russia says a Ukrainian military aircraft shot down MH17,
more than two thirds of whose passengers were Dutch.
Dutch authorities were able to reach the site of the crash
for the first time in weeks on Oct 31 after fighting between
government forces and rebels had eased off under a truce.
"The Dutch Safety Board has commissioned the recovery and
transportation to the Netherlands of wreckage from flight MH17,"
the board said in a statement, without saying who had been
employed. "As part of the investigation ... the Dutch Safety
Board intends to reconstruct a section of the aircraft."
Asked if the contractors would be local, a safety board
official said: "Yes, probably. From nearby."
The government has come in for increasingly fierce criticism
from relatives of victims and opposition lawmakers who say it
has been too cautious about going to the crash site to
repatriate body parts and investigate the crash.
The Dutch government has refused to deal directly with the
rebels who control the site, whom it regards as illegitimate. It
has said it believes investigators could be endangered there.
An interim report published in September which was based on
data from the aircraft's black box recorders, photographic and
radar evidence, and satelite imagery, said the Boeing 777 was
brought down by "high energy objects" in its vicinity -
consistent with attack from the air or the ground.
