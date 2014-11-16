(Adds recovery of aircraft parts, body parts, personal
belongings)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Local emergency services have
recovered human remains, aircraft parts and personal belongings
from the site where Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed in
eastern Ukraine in July, Dutch authorities said on Sunday.
Dutch inspectors had hoped to examine the crash site
themselves, following the downing of the flight on July 17 that
killed 298 people, two thirds of them Dutch citizens.
But they remain concerned about the safety of their staff in
the conflict zone, held by Moscow-backed rebels who are fighting
government forces, and decided to commission the local State
Emergency Service to search the area further after an initial
operation recovered many of the bodies.
Underlining the difficult security situation in the area,
Dutch authorities said a mortar had landed 1,500 metres (yards)
from the crash site on Sunday.
Pieces of wreckage were taken to the train station in nearby
Torez and have been partially loaded on to wagons, the Dutch
government said. Personal belongings included two passports and
bank cards handed over by locals.
The recovery process is expected to take several days, with
the wreckage eventually being taken to the Netherlands.
The air safety inspectorate intends to reconstruct parts of
the airliner in the Netherlands in order to ascertain the cause
of the crash.
"The crash area is large, so we do not intend to recover all
the wreckage," said Safety Board spokesman Wim van der Weegen.
"We've got a specific number of items we would like to recover."
He did not specify what items he was referring to.
Dutch authorities are leading both the air accident and
criminal investigations into the downing of the Boeing 777,
which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.
But the government has faced growing criticism from victims'
families and lawmakers for lack of progress in the
investigation.
Kiev accuses pro-Russian separatists of shooting down the
plane with an anti-aircraft missile. Russia says a Ukrainian
military aircraft shot down MH17.
Around a dozen Dutch officials are on the site supervising
the work of Ukrainian emergency services, van der Weegen said.
An interim report published in September which was based on
data from the aircraft's black box recorders, photographic and
radar evidence, and satellite imagery, said the Boeing 777 was
brought down by "high energy objects" in its vicinity --
consistent with attack from the air or the ground.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Potter and Giles
Elgood)