By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, March 30 Dutch prosecutors said on
Monday they are looking for witnesses in eastern Ukraine who may
have seen a Russian-made BUK rocket being fired at Malaysia
Airlines flight MH17, saying this was the "leading scenario" in
their crash investigation.
The Netherlands is heading an international probe into the
July 17 disaster, which killed 298 passengers and crew,
two-thirds of them Dutch nationals.
Western governments and Kiev, citing intelligence
intercepts, have repeatedly blamed pro-Russian rebels. Moscow
has denied this and suggested the plane was hit by a missile
fired by a Ukrainian fighter.
Prosecutors said they have gained a "clearer impression"
about the BUK-missile theory -- one of four initial scenarios
being investigated. They gave no further details.
"There is still more than one scenario, but the one of the
BUK rocket has a lot of unanswered questions and that's why we
have put out an appeal," said Wim de Bruin, prosecution
spokesman. "The BUK scenario is the leading scenario."
The investigation team is looking for "witnesses who can
speak about the transportation, personnel and firing of a
BUK-missile system in the region of Donbass in eastern Ukraine,"
a statement issued by the prosecutors said.
"This appeal for witnesses does not mean that police and
prosecutors have definitively concluded what caused MH17 to
crash," the statement said. "For that, more investigation is
needed."
A video appeal, carrying images of the BUK weapon system on
a flatbed truck and audio recordings of intercepted telephone
conversations between pro-Russian separatists, was being aired
on television and radio and distributed on websites and social
media.
Witnesses were called upon to provide information to the
joint international investigation, which also includes officials
from Belgium, Ukraine, Australia and Malaysia.
Villagers in eastern Ukraine told Reuters earlier this year
they saw a missile flying directly overhead just before flight
MH17 was shot out of the sky, providing the most detailed
accounts to date that suggest the rocket was launched from
territory held by pro-Russian rebels. (here
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Crispian Balmer)