By Anthony Deutsch
THE HAGUE, July 3 The Dutch government is
lobbying its political allies for the establishment of a U.N.
tribunal to prosecute suspects in the downing of a Malaysia
Airlines plane over territory held by pro-Russian separatists in
eastern Ukraine a year ago, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on
Friday.
Rutte said a U.N. tribunal would give "the best guarantee of
cooperation from all countries" in seeking justice for the
families of the 298 victims, most of whom were Dutch passengers
aboard flight MH17.
Malaysia, one of five countries on a Dutch-led Joint
Investigation Team probing the crash, told the United Nations
Security Council on Thursday it plans to push for a U.N.-backed
tribunal, even as Russia described the move as premature,
diplomats said.
"No route is 100 percent perfect, but this is the route that
is by far the most preferred," Rutte said after a weekly meeting
with his centre-right cabinet.
"We also have plan Bs if this approach doesn't work, both
national and international, but this is the route that would be
the best. And that's why we are exploring that possibility first
of all."
Rutte's comments confirmed a report by Reuters last month
that the Netherlands was seeking to establish such a
tribunal.
He declined to comment on where the court might be located
or how it important it would be for Russia, which has a veto on
the U.N. Security Council, to cooperate.
Russia denies involvement in the conflict in eastern
Ukraine, where pro-Russian rebels are fighting Ukrainian
government forces. Moscow has suggested MH17 was downed by a
Ukrainian fighter jet and denied a widely supported theory that
the rebels shot it out of the sky with a Russian-supplied BUK
missile.
The Netherlands is leading the criminal investigation, which
is also assisted by Belgium, Australia and Ukraine. A final
report on the cause of the crash is due to be released in
October by the Dutch Safety Board.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)