GILZE-RIJEN, Netherlands Oct 13 Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board said on Tuesday in its final report on the July 2014 crash that killed all 298 aboard.

The long awaited findings of the board, which was not empowered to address questions of responsibility, did not specify who launched the missile. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Janet Lawrence)