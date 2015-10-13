(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)
* Warhead strike killed 3 crew instantly, caused plane to
break up
* Russia disputes that Buk missile was used, says Dutch
report
* Dutch PM urges Russia to cooperate in criminal probe
* Airlines "should have seen dangers of flying in the area"
By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling
GILZE-RIJEN, Netherlands, Oct 13 Malaysia
Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by a
Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board concluded on
Tuesday in its final report on the crash in July 2014 that
killed all 298 people on board, most of them Dutch.
But the long-awaited findings of the board, which was not
empowered to address questions of responsibility, did not point
the finger at any group or party for launching the missile.
A bitter war was raging in eastern Ukraine between
Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces when
the aircraft was downed and, amid a huge international outcry,
many Western experts and governments immediately blamed the
rebels.
"A 9N314M warhead detonated outside the aeroplane to the
left side of the cockpit. This fits the kind of warhead
installed in the Buk surface-to-air missile system," said Safety
Board head Tjibbe Joustra, presenting the report.
Russia for its part disputes that a Buk may have been used.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov responded to the report
by saying there had been "an obvious attempt to draw a biased
conclusion, and carry out political orders", according to
Russian news agencies.
The Safety Board report said that simulations of the
missile's trajectory showed it came from somewhere in an area
covering some 320 kilometres southeast of Grabovo, Ukraine -- an
area mostly controlled by separatists.
The makers of the Buk said their tests had shown that the
aircraft could not have been hit by a missile fired from
rebel-controlled territory.
Although the report did not assign blame, it is almost
certain to further strain diplomatic ties between the
Netherlands and its allies and Russia.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte urged Russia to cooperate
fully with a separate criminal investigation that the
Netherlands is leading, with participation from Malaysia,
Australia, Ukraine and Belgium.
"IMPORTANT MILESTONE"
The White House called the report an "important milestone in
the effort to hold accountable those responsible".
"Our assessment is unchanged - MH17 was shot down by a
surface-to-air missile fired from separatist-controlled
territory in eastern Ukraine," National Security Council
spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
The report also seemed certain to strengthen calls within
the airline industry for a review of how information is shared
in conflict zones.
The board found that Ukraine should have closed the airspace
over the conflict zone, and that the 61 airlines that had
continued flying there should have recognised the potential
danger.
It recommended international aviation rules be changed to
force operators to be more transparent about their choice of
routes.
However, Hennadiy Zubko, head of a separate probe by
Ukraine, said Ukrainian authorities had followed the established
procedure.
"All the recommendations from the ICAO (International Civil
Aviation Organization) were carried out ... Ukraine closed its
airspace below 9,750 metres (32,000 feet)," he told journalists
in Kiev.
The British pilots' union BALPA called for states and
operators to share accurate information on where it is safe to
fly.
"Passengers and pilots want an open and uniform level of
safety, not one that is decided in secret and in different ways
by airlines and countries," Stephen Landells, flight safety
specialist at BALPA, said in a statement.
"TREMENDOUS FORCE"
The safety board's report said that a 9N314M (Buk) warhead
had exploded to the left of the aircraft's flight cabin, sending
shrapnel hurtling with "tremendous force" into the plane.
The detonation killed three crew members instantly and
caused the break-up of the aircraft, with the nose separating
first, followed by a section of the tail and rear fuselage.
Shrapnel fragments all pointed to a ground-launched Buk
missile, it said.
The victims were from the Netherlands, Malaysia, Australia,
Indonesia, Britain, Germany, Belgium, The Philippines, Canada
and New Zealand.
After the crash, many experts and Western governments said
they believed the rebels had fired on the Malaysia Airlines
plane, mistakenly believing it was a Ukrainian military
transporter.
Rutte, speaking of the separate criminal investigation,
said: "In regard to our relationship with Russia, this inquiry
has an enormous impact, both in the Netherlands and abroad and
certainly in Russia.
"What I want to do now is appeal to the Russian authorities
to respect and cooperate with this report," he said.
"The obligation we now have is that we do all we can to
ensure that those who are responsible face justice."
At a meeting with victims' families earlier on Tuesday,
Joustra said it was likely that passengers who were not killed
by the impact of the missile would have been rendered
unconscious very quickly by the sudden decompression of the
aircraft and the lack of oxygen at 33,000 feet.
The report said it was likely that the occupants "were
barely able to comprehend the situation in which they found
themselves". None could have survived impact with the ground, it
said.
Joustra spoke at the Gilze-Rijen military base where the
flight cabin of the Boeing 777 has been assembled painstakingly
from wreckage.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Dedutsch in Amsterdam, Anton
Zverev in Moscow, Alessandra Prentice in Kiev and Victoria
Bryan; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Kevin
Liffey/Hugh Lawson)