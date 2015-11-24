AMSTERDAM Nov 24 A team that includes Dutch and
Ukrainian investigators have begun examining evidence from the
MH17 Malaysia Airlines flight that was downed in eastern Ukraine
in July 2014, killing all on board, Dutch prosecutors said on
Tuesday.
Two thirds of the 298 people travelling on the aircraft when
it crashed, were Dutch. The Dutch Safety Board concluded in a
final report last month that the plane was shot down by a
Russian-made Buk missile. [ID: L8N12D4XI]
Pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces were
battling each other in eastern Ukraine at the time and many
Western experts and governments immediately blamed the rebels.
Russia disputes a Buk may have been used.
The Netherlands has proposed establishing an international
tribunal to prosecute the perpetrators, but no suspects have yet
been named.
The approximately 20 experts in metals, paints, weapons,
ballistics and explosives will examine crash site wreckage with
the aim of "tracing and prosecuting the perpetrators," the
prosecutors said in a statement.
The meeting should "lead to a significant step forward in
the criminal investigation and towards legal and convincing
evidence in particular," it said.
The team of specialists from the Netherlands, Australia,
Malaysia, Belgium and Ukraine gathered on Monday and will work
for the next three weeks. The wreckage was transported from the
crash site to a hangar at the Dutch Gilze-Rijen airforce base
where it now lies, assembled on a steel wire lattice.
Among the material being examined are soil samples from
possible missile launch sites and debris that could belong to a
BUK-missile.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)