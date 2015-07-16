LONDON, July 17 British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond on Friday backed calls for an international tribunal to
prosecute those suspected of shooting a Malaysian airline out of
the sky over rebel-held eastern Ukraine a year ago.
His call comes as commemorations are held in the Netherlands
and Ukraine on Friday to mark the anniversary of the downing of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, killing 298 passengers and crew.
Western governments believe the rebels shot down the plane
at cruising altitude with a Russian-supplied BUK missile system,
a version based on radio intercepts, photographic and video
evidence, witness statements and satellite imagery. Russia
denies involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.
Dutch authorities have said they are not yet ready to
identify culprits, but have called for a U.N. tribunal.
A report on the cause of the crash from the Dutch Safety
Board, a preliminary copy of which has been circulated to half a
dozen government with nationals onboard, is due in October.
