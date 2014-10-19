BERLIN Oct 19 Germany's BND foreign
intelligence agency has concluded that pro-Russian rebels are to
blame for the downing of Malaysia Airline MH17 in Ukraine in
July, Der Spiegel weekly reported on Sunday, the first European
agency to say so.
The crash over pro-Russian rebel-held territory in eastern
Ukraine on July 17 killed all 298 passengers and crew and led to
a further deterioration of ties between the West and Moscow, who
are in dispute over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Gerhard Schindler, president of the BND, told a secret
parliamentary committee on security affairs earlier this month
that separatists had used a Russian Buk missile defence system
from a Ukrainian base to fire a rocket that exploded directly
next to the Malyasia Air plane, Der Spiegel reported.
"It was pro-Russian separatists," the magazine quoted him
as saying.
The BND concluded the rebels were to blame after a detailed
analysis based on satellite and other photos, Der Spiegel said.
Noone at the BND was immediately available to comment.
Kiev blames the incident on the rebels and accused Moscow of
arming them, but the rebels and Moscow deny the accusations.
European governments have so far refrained from openly
pointing the finger, but shortly after the crash U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry said there was strong evidence that
Moscow-backed separatists had downed the plane.
The Dutch government, which has two investigations underway
into the downing of the airliner, has yet to say who was
responsible. Two thirds of the passengers were Dutch.
A preliminary report by the Dutch Safety Board last month
said the airliner crashed due to a "large number of high-energy
objects" from outside the aircraft. It drew no conclusions as to
where they came from.
