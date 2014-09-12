By Anthony Deutsch
| ROTTERDAM, Sept 12
out who shot down Malaysia Airlines MH17 over eastern Ukraine
have recovered 25 pieces of metal from baggage and bodies, which
could lead them to the missile believed to have torn apart the
airliner.
Dutch prosecution service chief Fred Westerbeke, who is
leading the international inquiry into the July 17 disaster,
said the investigation was focusing on the theory that a
surface-to-air missile had been used to shoot the plane down.
The Dutch Safety Board reported on Tuesday that the aircraft
appeared to have broken apart due to the impact of a large
number of fragments, a conclusion that supported the theory that
it had been shot down by a ground-based missile.
Ukraine and Western countries accuse the rebels of shooting
the aircraft down with an advanced, Russian-made missile. One
senior rebel leader has said his forces did not possess such
weapons.
"If we can establish this iron comes from such a missile,
that is important of course," Westerbeke said in an interview.
"At this moment, we don't know that, but that's what we are
investigating."
The investigators are severely hampered by having been
unable to go to the crash site due to fighting between
pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces, although there are
hopes that a week-old ceasefire may soon allow safe access.
Currently, detectives are relying on 500 forensic samples
taken from the bodies of the victims and luggage, as well as
trawling through digital sources, including 350 million web
pages.
Of the 298 passengers and crew who were killed, two-thirds
were Dutch.
Patricia Zorko, who is leading a team of more than 100 Dutch
police working alongside Australian and Malaysian investigators,
said they remained extremely keen to get to the site.
But she said an appeal to the public in Russian, Ukrainian
and English had resulted in 20,000 photos and 750 videos being
provided to prosecutors.
One key clue is a telephone tap, believed to be of Ukrainian
separatists discussing the plane's downing, which is also being
examined for authenticity, Zorko said.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)