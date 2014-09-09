MOSCOW, Sept 9 Pro-Russian rebels do not have
the military equipment that could bring down a passenger
aircraft, Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the
self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, was quoted as saying
on Tuesday.
"I can say only one thing: we just don't have the (military)
equipment which could bring down a passenger Boeing, including
this Malaysian plane," he was quoted as saying by Interfax news
agency.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 broke apart over Ukraine due
to the impact from a large number of fragments, the Dutch Safety
Board said on Tuesday.
