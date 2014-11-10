BEIJING Nov 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin
on Monday accused Ukraine's government of interfering with the
investigation into the downing of a Malaysia Airlines jet in
July that killed 298 people.
Independent investigators have had little access to the
wreckage of flight MH17 in territory in eastern Ukraine in the
hands of pro-Russian separatists fighting Ukrainian government
forces.
Putin made the comments in talks with Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific
conference in China. Najib called for greater access to the
wreckage but Putin disputed the suggestion that pro-Russia
separatists were hindering the investigation.
"The reference that the territory of the crash site is
controlled by so called pro-Russian separatists is totally
ungrounded," Putin said.
"It is not them but the opposite side (that is) constantly
shelling the site and doesn't allow full work there," he said,
adding that Russia supported a full and impartial investigation
into the downing of the plane.
The jetliner was brought down on July 17 on a flight from
Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Ukraine and Western countries have
accused the rebels of shooting it down with a Russian-made
missile, an accusation which Russia denies.
Najib, who has promised to bring to justice those
responsible, cited initial investigations which showed the plane
was brought down by a "high energy object" rather than a
technical fault with the aircraft.
"There are more questions than answers at this stage," he
said. "The most important thing is to have access to the crash
site."
