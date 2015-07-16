(Adds foreign minister, air agency comments; paragraphs 7-10)
MOSCOW, July 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday calls for a U.N. tribunal to be set up to
prosecute suspects in the downing of a Malaysian airliner in a
rebel-held part of Ukraine were counterproductive and premature.
Putin made his comments in a phone call with Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte before Friday's first anniversary of the
incident in which all 298 aboard were killed, many of them
Dutch.
Rutte has said a U.N. tribunal would give "the best
guarantee of cooperation from all countries" in seeking justice
for the families of the victims. Russia disputes accusations
that pro-Russian separatists fighting government forces in east
Ukraine shot it down.
The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin "explained
Russia's position regarding the premature and counterproductive
initiatives of several countries, including the Netherlands, on
the establishment of an international tribunal."
It said he had underlined that any decisions and
investigations must be thorough, objective and independent, and
criticised what the statement described as politicised media
coverage offering various versions of what had happened.
CONFLICTING ACCOUNTS
Russia, which denies involvement in the conflict in eastern
Ukraine, has dismissed the theory widely supported abroad that
the pro-Russian separatists hit the plane with a
Russian-supplied BUK missile. Russian officials have suggested
Ukrainian forces shot it down, a charge denied by Kiev.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United
States would influence the results of the investigation.
"It seems (the tribunal) should punish those who Washington
has decided are guilty," he was quoted as saying by news agency
Interfax.
Oleg Storchevoy, deputy head of Russia's federal air
transport agency Rosaviatsiya, said the hypothesis that a BUK
missile was used to shoot down the airliner was just one
possible theory
"It is also necessary to consider all the facts which
support the theory that an air-to-air missile was used to
destroy the aircraft," he said.
The Netherlands is leading the criminal investigation, which
is also assisted by Belgium, Australia and Ukraine. A final
report on the cause of the crash is due to be released in
October by the Dutch Safety Board.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by
Timothy Heritage and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Ralph Boulton)