MOSCOW The Dutch investigation into the downing of a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet over eastern Ukraine last year is biased, Russian news agencies quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

"It's a source of regret that, despite all Russia's repeated and lengthy attempts to organise the investigation in such a way that it is comprehensive and unbiased, and for it to consider all the information we have ... there is an obvious attempt to draw a biased conclusion, and carry out political orders," Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)