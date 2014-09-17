By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 17 The downing of Malaysia
Airlines flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine
will be discussed by the U.N. Security Council on Friday after
Russia requested a meeting on a Dutch finding that a large
number of fragments hit the plane and tore it apart.
Several foreign ministers are expected to attend the United
Nations meeting on Friday morning, diplomats said, since they
were already scheduled to attend a Security Council debate on
Iraq on Friday afternoon, chaired by U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry.
The jetliner crashed in Ukraine in pro-Russian rebel-held
territory on July 17, killing 298 people, two-thirds of them
from the Netherlands. Ukraine and Western countries accuse the
rebels of shooting it down with an advanced, Russian-made
missile.
Russia has rejected accusations that it supplied the rebels
with SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.
A preliminary Dutch Safety Board report released last week
said MH17 crashed due to a "large number of high-energy objects"
penetrating the fuselage, a conclusion supporting a theory that
it had been shot down by a ground-based missile.
U.N. political chief Jeffrey Feltman is due to the brief the
15-member Security council on the report, diplomats said.
"We're a little bit puzzled about why Russia has called for
this briefing," said a senior council diplomat, speaking on
condition of anonymity. "We'll find out on Friday."
Dutch U.N. Ambassador Karel van Oosterom sent a copy of the
report to the Security Council last week. In an accompanying
letter, he stressed that the Dutch Safety Board, which
coordinated an international investigation of the disaster,
operates independently.
He said the team included experts from the International
Civil Aviation Organization, the European Aviation Safety
Agency, Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia,
Ukraine, Britain and the United States.
A final report on the crash is due next year.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu last week blamed
Ukraine, according to the Interfax news agency. "The catastrophe
happened in the airspace belonging to Ukraine, which bears full
responsibility for what happened," he was quoted as saying.
On July 21, the Security Council adopted a resolution on
that demanded armed groups allow "safe, secure, full and
unrestricted access" to the crash site and that those
responsible "be held to account and that all states cooperate
fully with efforts to establish accountability."
Although a small number of Malaysian inspectors and Dutch
body recovery experts reached the site, fighting between the
rebels and Ukrainian forces kept Dutch air crash investigators
away. However, there are hopes that a shaky Sept. 5 ceasefire
may soon allow safe access.
