UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 Russia on Friday
criticized an international investigation into the downing of a
Malaysia Airlines plane in Ukraine, saying it can be transparent
only with more U.N. involvement, even though the world body
found the inquiry met international standards.
The U.N. Security Council met, at the request of Russia, to
discuss a preliminary Dutch Safety Board report that said flight
MH17 crashed due to a "large number of high-energy objects"
penetrating the fuselage. The conclusion supported a theory that
the plane had been shot down by a ground-based missile.
"The preliminary report of the DSB (Dutch Safety Board) is
not very informative and doesn't contain convincing information
about the circumstances of the crash," Russia's U.N. Ambassador
Vitaly Churkin told the 15-member council.
He said Moscow believed a transparent and objective
investigation could be carried out only "with the help and
participation in the investigation of the U.N.," suggesting that
a U.N. envoy and assistance mission should be considered.
The jetliner crashed in Ukraine in pro-Russian rebel-held
territory on July 17, killing 298 people, two-thirds of them
from the Netherlands. Ukraine and Western countries accuse the
rebels of shooting it down with a Russian-made missile.
Russia has rejected accusations it supplied the rebels with
SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.
"Russia made clear its real intention is not to learn about
the investigation, but to discredit it," U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations Samantha Power told the council.
"Russia is fighting in Ukraine. Russia has provided
artillery and surface-to-air missiles to separatists in
Ukraine. It has trained separatists on those surface-to-air
missiles. It has moved troops into Ukraine. Russia has no
standing to offer advice on this investigation," she said.
Churkin rejected accusations that Russia was attempting to
disparage the investigation. He told reporters on his way into
the council that such claims were "unwarranted and provocative."
U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman briefed the
council on the preliminary results of the Dutch-led inquiry.
"The United Nations is confident that the Dutch-led
international investigation has been conducted in accordance
with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation
Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation," he said,
referring to a international standards for such inquiries.
On July 21, the Security Council adopted a resolution that
demanded armed rebel groups allow "safe, secure, full and
unrestricted access" to the crash site and that those
responsible "be held to account and that all states cooperate
fully with efforts to establish accountability."
Although a small number of Malaysian inspectors and Dutch
body recovery experts reached the site, fighting between the
rebels and Ukrainian forces kept Dutch crash investigators away.
Feltman said a Sept. 5 ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was
"largely holding" but "conditions are still not conducive for
investigators to have full and unfettered access to the site."
"The Secretary-General once again calls on all those with
influence on the situation to exert it immediately so as to
create a propitious security environment for investigators," he
said.
