By Michelle Nichols
July 2
UNITED NATIONS, July 2 Malaysia told the United
Nations Security Council on Thursday it plans to push for a
U.N.-backed tribunal to prosecute those suspected of downing a
passenger airliner last year in eastern Ukraine, though Russia
described the move as premature, diplomats said.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in July last
year with 298 passengers on board, two-thirds of them Dutch. It
crashed in territory held by Russian-backed separatists.
Ukraine and Western countries accuse the rebels of shooting
it down with a Russian-made missile. Russia has rejected
accusations it supplied the rebels with SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft
missile systems.
"Malaysia briefed the council members this morning of their
intention to present a resolution in relation to MH17," said
New Zealand's U.N. Ambassador Gerard van Bohemen, president of
the U.N. Security Council for July.
"They are seeking to find a mechanism to deal with criminal
accountability in relation to the downing of the aircraft," he
said, adding that it is a joint proposal by Malaysia, Australia,
the Netherlands, Belgium and Ukraine.
Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia
described the proposal as premature and believed the council
should wait for the results of other investigations. Russia's
U.N. mission declined to comment to Reuters on the proposal.
Russia is a veto-wielding power on the 15-member council,
along with France, Britain, China and the United States, and
therefore has the option of blocking the proposal if it is put
to a vote.
The Netherlands has taken the lead in an a multinational
investigation into the crash. Malaysia, Australia, Belgium and
Ukraine are also part of the joint inquiry. Russian
investigators have also been looking into the crash.
"I expect that issue to be the subject of quite intensive
consultations in the course of the coming months," van Bohemen
told reporters. He said Malaysia had not yet circulated a draft
resolution.
