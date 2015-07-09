UNITED NATIONS, July 9 Malaysia has asked the
United Nations Security Council to set up an international
tribunal to prosecute those suspected of downing a passenger
airliner last year in eastern Ukraine, but Russia dismissed the
move on Thursday as counterproductive.
Malaysia, a member of the 15-member council, distributed a
draft resolution late on Wednesday, which it hoped could be
adopted later this month, diplomats said. It is a joint proposal
by Malaysia, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium and Ukraine.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in July 2014
with 298 passengers on board, two-thirds of them Dutch. It
crashed in territory held by Russian-backed separatists.
"It's counterproductive," said Russia's Deputy U.N.
Ambassador Petr Iliichev. When asked if Russia would push back
against the move, he said: "Yes."
Russia is a veto-wielding permanent member on the 15-member
council, along with France, Britain, China and the United
States, and therefore, it has the option of blocking the
proposal if it is put to a vote.
Ukraine and Western countries accuse the rebels in eastern
Ukraine of shooting down the plane with a Russian-made missile.
But Moscow has rejected accusations it supplied the rebels with
SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.
The draft U.N. resolution, seen by Reuters, would "establish
an international tribunal for the sole purpose of prosecuting
persons responsible for crimes connected with the downing of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17."
It says "that in the particular circumstances of this
incident, the establishment of an international tribunal would
be an effective guarantee for an independent and impartial
accountability process."
