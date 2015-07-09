(Adds comment by Russian U.N. ambassador, background in
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 9 Malaysia has asked the
United Nations Security Council to set up an international
tribunal to prosecute those suspected of downing a passenger
airliner last year in eastern Ukraine, but Russia dismissed the
move on Thursday.
Malaysia, a member of the 15-member council, distributed a
draft resolution late on Wednesday, which it hoped could be
adopted later this month, diplomats said. It is a joint proposal
by Malaysia, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium and Ukraine.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in July 2014
with 298 passengers on board, two-thirds of them Dutch. It
crashed in Ukrainian territory held by Russian-backed
separatists.
"I don't see any future for" this resolution, Russian U.N.
Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said in a statement translated from
Russian. "Unfortunately, it seems that this is an attempt to
organize a grandiose, political show, which only damages efforts
to find the guilty parties."
Russia is a veto-wielding permanent member on the 15-member
council - along with France, Britain, China and the United
States - and therefore it the option of blocking the proposal if
it is put to a vote.
Ukraine and Western countries accuse the rebels in eastern
Ukraine of shooting down the plane with a Russian-made missile.
But Moscow has rejected accusations it supplied the rebels with
SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.
"When an American plane was the object of a terrorist
attack, falling on Scottish territory ... the idea of an
international tribunal wasn't raised by anyone," Churkin added,
referring to the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am flight over Lockerbie,
Scotland.
The draft U.N. resolution, seen by Reuters, would "establish
an international tribunal for the sole purpose of prosecuting
persons responsible for crimes connected with the downing of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17."
It says "that in the particular circumstances of this
incident, the establishment of an international tribunal would
be an effective guarantee for an independent and impartial
accountability process."
A report by a multinational investigation into the cause of
the crash, led by the Netherlands, is due later this year.
Malaysia, Australia, Belgium and Ukraine are also part of the
joint inquiry.
"We should wait for the results of the investigation and
then we can think about how to most effectively approach the
legal proceedings," Churkin said.
On July 21, 2014, the Security Council unanimously adopted a
resolution that demanded that those responsible "be held to
account and that all states cooperate fully with efforts to
establish accountability."
(Additional reporting by Max De Haldevang and Peter Henderson;
editing by G Crosse)