(Adds details on vote, comment by Australian and Dutch foreign
ministers)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 29 Russia vetoed a United
Nations Security Council draft resolution on Wednesday that
would have set up an international tribunal to prosecute those
suspected of downing a Malaysia Airlines passenger airliner last
year in eastern Ukraine.
Eleven countries on the 15-member council voted in favor of
the proposal by Malaysia, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium
and Ukraine, while three countries abstained: China, Angola and
Venezuela. A resolution needs nine votes in favor to pass and no
veto by Russia, the United States, China, Britain or France.
Flight MH17 was shot down in July 2014 with 298 passengers
on board, two-thirds of them Dutch. It crashed in Ukrainian
territory held by Russian-backed separatists.
"Those responsible may believe that they can now hide behind
the Russian Federation's veto. They will not be allowed to evade
justice," Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told the
council. There were 39 Australians on board flight MH17.
She said Australia, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Belgium and
Ukraine would now seek an alternative prosecution mechanism.
Ukraine and Western countries accuse the rebels in eastern
Ukraine of shooting down the plane with a Russian-made missile.
But Moscow has rejected accusations it supplied the rebels with
SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power,
told the council that "no veto will stand in the way of this
heinous crime being investigated and prosecuted."
"Efforts to deny justice only intensify the pain of the
victims' families, who have already endured more than any of us
can fathom," she said "It is the effect of Russia's veto today."
Russia had proposed its own rival draft resolution, which
pushed for a greater U.N. role in an investigation into what
caused the downing of the aircraft and demanded justice, but it
would not have set up a tribunal.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said it was premature
to set up an international tribunal. He said the draft
resolution was submitted for a vote by Malaysia and its
co-sponsors with the knowledge that it would be vetoed.
"This in our view indicates the fact that political purposes
were more important for them than practical objectives. This of
course is regrettable," Churkin said. "Russia stands ready to
cooperate in the conduct of a full, independent and objective
investigation of the reasons and circumstances of the crash."
Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said the case had been
made for a prosecution mechanism that transcended politics.
"I find it incomprehensible that a member of the Security
Council obstructs justice in a tragedy that has affected so
many. Impunity will give a very dangerous signal," he said.
Malaysia, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium and Ukraine
are conducting a criminal inquiry in the downing of MH17.
Separately, a final report on the cause of the crash is due in
October from the Dutch Safety Board.
On July 21, 2014, the Security Council unanimously adopted a
resolution that demanded that those responsible "be held to
account and that all states cooperate fully with efforts to
establish accountability."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)