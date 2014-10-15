MOSCOW Oct 15 A meeting between Russia's
Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Milan
later this week could take place with the leaders of France and
Germany, a Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on
Wednesday.
He said Putin and Poroshenko may also hold bilateral talks
during a summit of European and Asian leaders to take place in
Milan on Oct. 16-17 but added no agreement had yet been reached.
Ushakov also said Putin was expected to meet Angela Merkel on
Oct. 16.
A Kremlin statement issued late on Tuesday said the
Ukrainian and Russian presidents had spoken by telephone and
discussed measures to restore peace in eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk,; Writing by Katya Golubkova,
Editing by Thomas Grove)