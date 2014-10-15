MOSCOW Oct 15 A meeting between Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Milan later this week could take place with the leaders of France and Germany, a Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

He said Putin and Poroshenko may also hold bilateral talks during a summit of European and Asian leaders to take place in Milan on Oct. 16-17 but added no agreement had yet been reached. Ushakov also said Putin was expected to meet Angela Merkel on Oct. 16.

A Kremlin statement issued late on Tuesday said the Ukrainian and Russian presidents had spoken by telephone and discussed measures to restore peace in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk,; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Thomas Grove)