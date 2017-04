Protesters set posters depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin on fire during a rally against Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, near the Russian embassy in Chisinau, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Dimitrov

KIEV A Russian soldier has shot dead a Ukrainian naval officer in eastern Crimea, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Monday, in one of few fatalities reported since Russia took control of the Black Sea peninsula.

The ministry gave few details of the death late on Sunday in the town of Novofyodorovka. Russian forces took over Crimea in an almost bloodless operation before Moscow annexed the region last month.

(Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Timothy Heritage)