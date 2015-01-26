KIEV Seven Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and 24 wounded in fighting in separatist eastern territories in the past 24 hours, Kiev military spokesman Vladislav Seleznyov said on Monday.

Fighting in eastern Ukraine is at its worst level since a ceasefire was agreed last September. The rebels have launched an offensive on the port city of Mariupol and vowed to encircle the town of Debaltseve, where Seleznyov said fighting was the most intense.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)