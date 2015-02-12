(Adds detail, rebel quote, report of artillery fire in Donetsk)
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine Feb 12 Ukraine said on
Thursday that pro-Russian rebels had reinforced their positions
with tanks and missile systems in east Ukraine while marathon
four-nation talks were taking place the previous night.
A deal reached at talks involving Ukraine, Russia, Germany
and France envisages a ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and
Russian-backed separatists starting on Sunday, but all sides
said there was a long way to go towards real peace.
"The intensity of fighting is evidenced by a sharp increase
in the number of people trying to leave front-line towns,"
Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a daily
briefing a few hours after the agreement was reached in Belarus.
As the talks in Minsk dragged on through Wednesday night,
around 50 tanks, 40 missile systems and 40 armoured vehicles
entered east Ukraine's breakaway Luhansk region from Russia via
the Izvaryne border crossing, Lysenko said.
Russia denies supplying the rebels with arms and troops,
despite what Ukraine and NATO say is overwhelming evidence to
the contrary.
Separatists have strengthened their positions especially in
Debaltseve, a strategic transport hub that has been the focus of
heavy fighting in recent weeks, Lysenko said, stressing that
government forces had not given up any ground.
But senior rebel commander Eduard Basurin said separatist
forces had completely encircled Ukrainian troops in the town and
their only option was to surrender. He said his side would
honour the Minsk agreements.
"We are ready to organise the exit of Ukrainian forces from
the Debaltseve encirclement on respectable conditions. They
should put down their weapons and leave," Basurin told a news
conference in Donetsk, broadcast live by Rossiya24 TV.
"Units of the army of Donetsk People's Republic are
successfully holding their positions ... and are carrying out
counter-attack operations to prevent the enemy from breaking
from the encirclement."
He accused Ukrainian forces of attacking rebel positions in
several places on Thursday and said there had been four cases of
shelling of Donetsk in which two civilians were killed. The
report could not be independently verified.
A Reuters witness in separatist-held Donetsk, south-west of
Debaltseve, said artillery blasts could be heard sporadically
throughout the day, although it was not clear in what direction
the shells were being fired or by whom.
