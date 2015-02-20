KIEV Feb 20 Ukraine's military said on Friday
more than 20 Russian tanks, 10 missile systems and bus-loads of
fighters had crossed Ukraine's border and headed towards
Novoazovsk, a rebel-held town east of the strategic southeastern
port city of Mariupol.
"In recent days, despite the Minsk (ceasefire) agreement,
military equipment and ammunition has been tracked crossing from
Russia into Ukraine," military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in
a televised briefing.
"More than 20 (tanks, 10 self-propelled artillery systems
and 15 trucks have entered in the direction of Novoazovsk," he
said, adding that buses filled with fighters from Russia had
also been spotted crossing the border in the area.
