KIEV, March 1 Ukraine put its armed forces on
full combat alert on Saturday and warned Russia that any
military intervention in the country would lead to war.
After a more than three-hour meeting with security and
defence chiefs, Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said there
was no justification for what he called Russian aggression
against his country.
Standing beside Turchinov, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk
said he had urged Russia to return its troops to base in the
Crimea region during a phone call with Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev and called for talks.
"Military intervention would be the beginning of war and the
end of any relations between Ukraine and Russia," Yatseniuk told
reporters.