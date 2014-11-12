* Russia denies NATO accusations over Ukraine
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Nov 12 Ukraine said on
Wednesday it was redeploying troops in the east because of fears
that separatists will launch a new military offensive, despite
Russia's denials it has sent troops to reinforce the rebels.
A ceasefire agreed by the pro-Russian rebels and government
forces more than two months ago is now all but dead, and Western
fears of a return to all-out conflict are growing.
U.S. General Philip Breedlove, NATO Supreme Allied Commander
Europe, said the alliance had seen Russian troops and tanks
entering Ukraine in the past few days, confirming reports by
international observers.
"There is no question any more about Russia's direct
military involvement in Ukraine," Breedlove said in Bulgaria.
A Russian Defence Ministry official, General-Major Igor
Konashenkov, said in Moscow that "there were and are no facts"
behind such statements and Russia had given up paying attention
to such accusations by NATO.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak left no doubt
that Kiev was also no longer paying attention to Moscow's
denials of providing the rebels with direct military support in
the worst diplomatic standoff with the West since the Cold War.
"We are repositioning our armed forces to respond to the
actions of the (rebel) fighters," Poltorak told a government
meeting in Kiev. "My main task is to prepare for military
action."
He gave no details of the troop movements.
The ceasefire was agreed in the Belarussian capital of Minsk
on Sept. 5 after weeks of fierce fighting between government
forces and separatists who rebelled in mainly Russian-speaking
eastern Ukraine against the rule of Kiev's Western-looking
government eight months ago.
The truce has been violated daily, and increasingly since
the rebels held what the West and Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said were illegitimate leadership elections on Nov.
2. The death toll has passed 4,000 since the truce was agreed,
with Kiev accusing Moscow of sending more troops last week.
THREAT TO PEACE
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern
about what he called a "significant military build-up".
"This is a severe threat to the ceasefire," he said. "I call
on Russia to pull back its forces and equipment from Ukraine,
and to fully respect the Minsk agreements."
President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of instigating
a coup that ousted a Moscow-backed president in Kiev in February
after months of street protests, and of trying to use the crisis
to prevent Russia's rise as a global power.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry by phone that the ceasefire deal must be
upheld, rejecting accusations that Moscow is to blame for its
collapse.
A Reuters reporter, however, saw unidentified military
trucks in the centre of Donetsk on Wednesday, with soldiers in
green uniform without insignia standing nearby. Russian soldiers
spotted by local residents have often worn no insignia.
Kiev's fear is that Putin, who annexed the Crimean peninsula
from Ukraine in March, wants to expand the territory controlled
by the separatists with another military push like the one that
turned the tide in the rebels' favour in August.
Moscow denied sending in troops and armour in August but
said some Russians may have been there as volunteers during
their holidays. A large number of Russian soldiers are among
the dead in the conflict.
The prospect of all-out war returning to eastern Ukraine has
piled pressure on the country's struggling economy, sending the
hryvnia currency plummeting. The cost of insuring exposure to
Ukraine's debt hit five-year highs on Wednesday, while its
dollar bonds were sold off heavily.
Russia is also suffering an economic downturn aggravated by
Western economic sanctions over the conflict, with the rouble
falling nearly 30 percent against the dollar this year.
But Putin has shown no sign of changing policy on Ukraine
and the EU has signalled it will not ease sanctions on Russia
when it meets to discuss them next week.
