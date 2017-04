KIEV Nov 13 Ukrainian government forces have no intention of renouncing a ceasefire in the separatist-held east of the country, a military spokesman said on Thursday.

"There is no intention of abandoning it," spokesman Andriy Lysenko told reporters, despite warning that the pro-Russian separatists were beefing up their forces and could launch a new offensive. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)