* PM seeks stronger army to stop Russian "aggression"
* Sees no economic growth before 2016
(Adds rebel commander comments)
By Alessandra Prentice and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, Nov 14 Ukraine's top priority is to build
an army strong enough to stop Russian military aggression,
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday, as he
made recommendations for top positions in a new coalition
government.
The prospect of an all-out war returning to eastern Ukraine
has piled pressure on the country's struggling economy, driving
the hryvnia currency down by some 17 percent this month and
pushing borrowing costs sky-high.
Ukraine's pro-Western leaders and NATO have accused Russia
of sending soldiers and weapons to help pro-Russian rebels in
eastern regions launch a possible new offensive in a war that
has killed more than 4,000 people since April.
Yatseniuk is in power-sharing talks with President Petro
Poroshenko and others to form a coalition as quickly as possible
following an Oct. 26 election, won by groups led by the
president and prime minister, who with other pro-Western forces
swept pro-Russian groups out of parliament.
Increasing violence, truce violations and unmarked armoured
convoys travelling across the rebel-held region have aroused
fears that a shaky Sept.5 ceasefire could collapse. Kiev says
the convoys are carrying Russian troops; Russia, as it has in
the past, denies its forces are there.
"Building an army, which is capable of stopping aggression
from Russia, is the number one task," Yatseniuk told
journalists.
The Russian-backed rebels struck a bellicose tone.
"If they (Ukraine) move from building up forces as a
demonstration, as a threat, to some concrete action, we are
ready for this," Alexander Khodakovsky, a senior separatist
military figure, told Reuters.
Yatseniuk, who is expected to remain as prime minister in
the new cabinet, said he did not expect Ukraine's economy to
grow before 2016 due to the costs of the conflict. One of the
first tasks of a new government would be to come up with a new
budget that he promised would be "very tough." The new
government would implement reforms required under a $17-billion
International Monetary Fund loan programme.
A Ukrainian military spokesman said shelling between
government forces and rebels had continued in the past 24 hours
in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with one soldier and
one five-year-old child killed in different attacks.
Poroshenko told security officials there was "no reason to
panic" over the situation in the east.
"If events begin to unravel in spite of the peace plan,
Ukrainian armed forces today are ready and capable of repelling
(an offensive)," Poroshenko said in statement, adding Kiev
remained committed to finding a peaceful solution to the crisis.
Russia warned this week that any resumption of hostilities
would be catastrophic for Ukraine after Kiev said it was
redeploying troops to be ready for any rebel offensive.
Yatseniuk suggested Deputy Finance Minister Vitaly Lisovenko
should take the role of finance minister in the new coalition
government because of his deep involvement in IMF loan talks.
Yatseniuk's People's Front party would support Poroshenko's
choice for defence minister and foreign minister, he said.
He also recommended the chief executive of state energy firm
Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolev, for the position of energy minister.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Anton Zverev
in Donetsk and Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow; Writing by
Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Peter Graff)