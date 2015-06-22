KIEV, June 22 Two Ukrainian servicemen have been
killed and three wounded in fresh separatist attacks in the
east, the Ukrainian military said on Monday, adding that a rise
in shelling near rebel-held Donetsk suggested the rebels planned
to try to push forward.
Separatist officials said there had been no significant
attacks on rebel-held territory by Ukrainian forces over the
weekend, separatist press service DAN reported.
Both sides accuse the other of regularly violating a
ceasefire deal signed in Minsk in February, but a surge in
violence in the past few weeks has caused international monitors
to warn of a threat of a wider escalation.
"Around Donetsk, particularly near the airport, there is
military action practically round-the-clock ... The enemy has
pulled banned weapons into Donetsk - tanks and high-calibre guns
- and is actively using them," military spokesman Andriy Lysenko
said.
"The growing number of attacks shows that rebels have
focussed on this area in order to advance," he said at a
briefing in which he gave casualty figures in the 24 hours up to
6 a.m.
The situation near the strategic Kiev-controlled port city
of Mariupol in south-east Ukraine was also "extremely tense" on
Sunday with rebels using artillery and sniper fire to attack
government positions, Lysenko said.
