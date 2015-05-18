Ukrainian journalists and a serviceman look at a video of Russian soldiers allegedly captured by Ukrainian troops before a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

BRUSSELS Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Monday that Russia had tried to kill the two Russian servicemen Kiev says it has captured in east Ukraine.

"Russian officers tried to kill their own people as soon as they understood they were caught by the Ukrainian military," Klimkin told reporters in Brussels after trade talks, declining to give details.

Ukraine's military reported on Sunday that it had detained two Russian servicemen, but the Kremlin reiterated on Monday that there were no regular Russian troops fighting in east Ukraine.

Ukraine and NATO accuse Moscow of supporting pro-Russian separatists with troops and military supplies.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Julia Fioretti and Andrew Roche)