KIEV/MOSCOW, Nov 7 Ukraine's military accused
Russia on Friday of sending a column of 32 tanks and truckloads
of troops into the country's east to support pro-Russian
separatists fighting government forces.
Thursday's cross-border incursion, if confirmed, is a
significant escalation of a conflict that has killed more than
4,000 people since the separatists rose up in mid-April and
would call into question Russia's commitment to a two-month-old
ceasefire deal.
The truce has looked particularly fragile this week, with
each side accusing the other of violations after separatist
elections last Sunday condemned as illegitimate by the West.
"Supplies of military equipment and enemy fighters from the
Russian Federation are continuing," military spokesman Andriy
Lysenko told a briefing in Kiev, describing a column that
included 16 big artillery guns and 30 trucks carrying troops and
ammunition as well as 32 tanks.
He said five Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the past
24 hours although Kiev has denied rebel charges of launching a
new military offensive.
Russian President Vladimir Putin summoned security chiefs on
Thursday to discuss the deteriorating situation but announced no
new moves afterwards.
Although Russia blames the crisis on Kiev and the West, NATO
says it has overwhelming evidence that Russia has aided the
rebels militarily in the conflict and it has left Moscow's
relations with the West at their lowest ebb since the Cold War.
A NATO military officer said on Friday the alliance had seen
an increase in Russian troops and equipment along the border and
was looking into reports of Russian tanks crossing into eastern
Ukraine.
"If this crossing into Ukraine is confirmed it would be
further evidence of Russia's aggression and direct involvement
in destabilising Ukraine," he said.
Russia denies arming the rebels but the ceasefire deal
reached in the Belarussian capital, Minsk, now looks in tatters.
"The President noted a significant deviation from the
implementation of the Minsk protocol, which is leading to
further escalation of the conflict," a statement on the
Ukrainian presidential website said after President Petro
Poroshenko spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone.
Although Russia did not respond to Kiev's latest
accusations, it said it still supported the ceasefire deal.
"We support the continuation of the Minsk process and
advocate holding another meeting of the Contact Group (of
negotiators)," Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said.
"But not everything depends on us. There are a lot of factors."
RISING TENSIONS
Russia denies direct involvement in the conflict but stoked
tensions by annexing the Crimean peninsula in March after the
overthrow of a Moscow-backed president in Kiev.
The rebels rose up weeks later in the mainly
Russian-speaking east and Western governments have imposed
sanctions which have aggravated an economic downturn in Russia,
whose rouble currency is in sharp decline.
The increase in tensions stems from Sunday's leadership
elections in the Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics", which
the West and Kiev say violated the Minsk agreements.
The Ukrainian government responded by revoking a law that
would have granted the rebel-held eastern regions much more
autonomy and would have provided them with cash.
With tension rising and Western pressure mounting on Russia
not to recognise the separatist votes, Ushakov reiterated that
Moscow respects the will of the voters but stopped short of
using the word "recognise" for the votes.
"These are different words," he said. "The word 'respect'
was chosen deliberately."
His words could be intended to appease the West, which has
threatened to impose new sanctions if the crisis persists.
Some Western leaders fear Putin wants to create a "frozen
conflict" in east Ukraine which would end Kiev's ability to
control affairs there and allow Moscow to maintain influence as
well as complicating Kiev's efforts to join mainstream Europe.
Putin has not commented on the separatist votes, held one
week after a parliamentary election in other parts of Ukraine
which cemented Poroshenko's grip on power by increasing support
for him in the assembly.
Despite the tensions over Ukraine, the Russian leader will
attend two summits in Asia in the next 10 days which offer a
chance for talks on the crisis.
Ushakov said Putin would hold face-to-face talks with
British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President
Francois Hollande during a G20 summit in Brisbane on Nov. 15-16.
Putin will also meet International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during
an Asia-Pacific summit in Beijing on Nov. 10-11.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov will also meet in Beijing on Saturday,
before the summit starts. No talks are scheduled between Putin
and U.S. President Barack Obama although Washington and the
Kremlin have not ruled out an informal conversation on the
summit sidelines.
